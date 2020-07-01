MUSKEGON MURDER | A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon. He was found on the ground outside of a Muskegon home with a gunshot wound in his back.

CHANCE PARENTS' TRIAL | A photo of Ashley Young, who was murdered and dismembered by Jared Chance, will not be shown to jurors during the trial of Chance's father. Jared Chance's mother pleaded no contest to the charges she faced.

HOSPITAL FLU RESTRICTIONS | Some hospitals in the state, including Mercy Health and Ascension Michigan, are restricting visitors amid what the Centers for Disease Control is calling "widespread activity" of influenza in Michigan.

CHINOOK PIER MOLD | Pervasive mold issues have closed popular shopping center Chinook Pier in Grand Haven, displacing several local business owners.

STATE OF THE STATE | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that her second State of the State address will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

FORECAST | Light snow sweeps through Tuesday, but a larger winter storm arrives late in the week.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

