Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, July 13

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, July 13.

I-96 ROLLOVER CRASH | One person was seriously injured Monday night in a rollover crash on I-96. Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. near the 18-mile marker on westbound I-96. Police say the passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Muskegon, was in an argument with the driver and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the crash.

KENT COUNTY HANGAR DEATH | An 18-year-old man was killed Monday evening after a hangar garage door malfunctioned and fell on him. Police say it happened in the 4300 block of 22 Mile Road NW around 7:30 p.m. at the property formerly used as the Tyrone Township Airport.

MOSQUITO INVASION | West Michigan officials are expecting a mosquito boom in the coming days, largely due to the pockets of heavy rain we have been seeing over the last few weeks. The Kent County Health Department says it will be actively monitoring and testing for an uptick in diseases like West Nile and EEE.

CONSUMERS RATE INCREASE | Consumers Energy says it is asking for a nearly 9% rate increase on residents so it can make infrastructure upgrades. A spokesperson says the 8.8 rate increase will help reduce power outages. But AG Nessel calls the request excessive and is fighting to get it cute at least in half. Testimony will be heard later this month.

FORECAST | First round of thunderstorms occurs through the afternoon. Second round comes late Wednesday. Get the full forecast here.

