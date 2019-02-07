RIVER WARNING | High water levels and fast currents have prompted the Kent County Sheriff's Office to warn people to stay off the Thornapple River for recreational purposes. The main area of concern is in Caledonia Township between 68th and 84th Street SE, which is a main tubing spot.

MI AUTO FEES GO UP | Monday, the annual fee for the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association went up to $220 per year. The organization says the fee hike is due to a higher number of claims, rising medical costs and lower-than-expected investment earnings.

TRADER JOE'S RECALL | Several fresh vegetable products sold at Trader Joe's have been recalled. In Michigan, the Trader Joe's brand butternut squash and zucchini spirals are part of the recall and should not be eaten.

TEEN KILLED IN CRASH | Authorities are investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old Middleville woman. Her vehicle ran off the road in Thornapple Township Monday night, hitting a tree and ejecting her from her car. Alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash, but it's still under investigation

US vs ENGLAND IN WORLD CUP FINALS | The United States has defeated France 2-1 in their Women's World Cup quarterfinal match in Paris on Friday. The defending champs' win over the host nation have them taking on England next. England beat Norway 3-0 Thursday.

THE FORECAST | Warm and humid air will help to fuel scattered thunderstorms over West Michigan through Friday. Today will be mostly cloudy, very warm and very humid with showers and thunderstorms likely.

