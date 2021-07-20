Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, July 20

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, July 20.

DEANIE PETERS ARREST | A man has been charged in connection to the 1981 disappearance of Deanie Peters, which is the first arrest in the case. James Douglas Frisbie, 61, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office July 2. Deanie Peters was 14 years old when she disappeared from Forest Hills Central Middle School in 1981.

MISSING ALLEGAN WOMAN | The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered advisory for a Valley Township woman last seen Sunday. The person who reported her missing told police that Tolin suffers from bipolar disorder and may not be taking her prescribed medications.

MISSING LUDINGTON MAN | The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Police say 56-year-old James Peter Gowan was last seen in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, July 14, in the area of Meisenheimer and Stiles road in Riverton Township.

MUSKEGON HTS LATEST | Heading into the new school year next month, there's a change at the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved the removal of a state oversight committee there. The Receivership Transition Advisory Board (RTAB) was put in place in 2016 after an emergency manager found the district was $12 million in debt in 2012.

FORECAST | Sunshine and dry weather to start your workweek. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.