POWER OUTAGE UPDATE | Fewer than 26,000 Consumers Energy customers remain without power after severe weather ripped through West Michigan over the weekend. The utility is hoping to finish restoring power for everyone by the end of the day today.

LAKE MICHIGAN SEARCH | Search crews, including a Coast Guard helicopter, are looking for an 18-year-old Baldwin man who went missing Monday afternoon in Lake Michigan. He was part of a group who had been tubing in the area and last his group saw him, he was struggling to stay afloat.

GRAND RIVER DROWNING | A man drowned in the Grand River downtown Grand Rapids Monday evening. According to the fire dept., the man was believed to be homeless and was trying to cross the dam near Fish Ladder, but turned around to swim instead.

GR POLICE CHIEF SWORN IN | More than 30 years after his journey with Grand Rapids Police first started as a patrol officer, Eric Payne has now officially been sworn in as the chief. Payne, who is the city's first African American police chief, has already expressed that community policing will be a focal point of his leadership.

STUFF THE BUS | The Greater Ottawa County United Way's annual school supplies and backpack drive starts today and will end in August. There are tons of donation locations and more than enough students in need of supplies for the fast approaching school year, see how you can help.

FORECAST | Sunshine is back Tuesday with mainly dry conditions hanging on through the end of the week. Today will be mostly sunny west and partly cloudy with a pop-up afternoon shower possible east.

