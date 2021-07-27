Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, July 27

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, July 27.

OFFICER SHOOTING IN VAN BUREN CO | A man who allegedly stabbed a police dog Monday night in Van Buren County was fatally shot by a deputy, police say. The K-9 was taken to a vet in Kalamazoo and is in stable condition but has multiple wounds.

SHOT TO WIN ANNOUNCEMENT | The next round of MI Shot to Win victors will be announced Tuesday, according to the Protect Michigan Commission. Tuesday’s winners were selected between July 7-17 and will receive $50,000 daily drawings.

DELTA IN CALHOUN COUNTY | The first case of the COVID-19 delta variant has been identified in Calhoun County. The health department says it is now contact tracing and investigating the origins of the case. To avoid infection, health officials say to get fully vaccinated. If you’re not vaccinated, officials say to wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and stay home when sick.

SAUGATUCK FLOATING HOMES | Two ordinances passed the Saugatuck City Council on Monday evening that will regulate the uptick in floating homes docking along the Kalamazoo River. The first ordinance allows parking of floating homes in Saugatuck, but requires planning commission approval to do so.

FORECAST | Dew points return to the 60s with possible thunderstorms through mid-week. Get the full forecast here.

