TWO SHOT IN GRAND RAPIDS | Two people were shot multiple times on Delaware Street near Jefferson Monday night.

CRASH SHUTS DOWN US-131 OVERNIGHT | Michigan State Police are investigating the crash that closed the freeway for hours.

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE ROUND 2 | The first of two days of debate for the second round of Democratic Debates begins tonight in Detroit.

COAST GUARD FEST | One of West Michigan's largest and most iconic festivals is well underway. From a schedule of events to where you should grab a bite to eat, here is everything you need to know for the 95th Coast Guard Festival.

NAVIGATING GRAND HAVEN | It will be very crowded downtown during the Coast Guard Festival and many of the normal roads and parking lots will be closed or blocked for the festivities. Here's a list of where to park, where you can't park and what roads are closed.

THE FORECAST | Patchy fog will gradually give way to sunshine this afternoon. Today will be mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s.