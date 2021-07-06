Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, July 6

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, July 6.

US-131 CRASH | A single vehicle crash killed two people early Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids, police say. The crash happened on northbound US-131 north of the I-196 interchange. Police say little information is available as the crash is currently under investigation.

PLAINFIELD EXPLOSION | A family in Plainfield Township got out with just the clothes they were wearing. What started as a fire at their home ended with an explosion. Nobody was hurt, but the family lost everything.

CAR IN THE RIVER | A car ended up in the Thornapple River after a two-vehicle crash Monday night. Police say the accident happened on Cascade Road and Thorncrest Drive in Cascade Township around 9 p.m. Everyone was able to make it out safely, according to police.

FORECAST | Evening to overnight showers & storms Get the full forecast here.

