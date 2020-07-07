Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

MISSING WOMAN | Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory for a 42-year-old woman named Kathyann Elbert who walked away from her adult foster care facility in Plainwell and did not return. Police say Elbert has psychological issues and can be violent when she is off her medication.

GUN LAKE CASINO COVID CASE | Gun Lake Casino says an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, but it will remain open. It says the employee did not have any regular contact with chips or playing cards. The casino says the areas the employee worked in have been cleaned and that the person is now under quarantine for 14 days.

HOSPITAL PPE INSPECTION | The state of Michigan will now start inspecting hospitals to make sure they are providing proper protective equipment for staff, according to Michigan Radio. The inspections were prompted from the deaths of at least 15 hospital workers, who possibly died from COVID-19. The state inspections are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

VETO PROOF DRIVE | A petition drive to limit the power of Governor Whitmer will start collecting signatures soon. The measure would repeal the 1945 law that gives Governor Whitmer broad emergency powers during a pandemic. If the group collects the required 340,000 signatures – and it's approved by the legislature – it would become the law and could not be vetoed by the governor.

FORECAST | The heat waves continues today with a high of 93°. Winds will be W-S at 3-6 mph. Get the full forecast here.

