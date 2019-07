MUSKEGON HIRES NEW SUPER | The Muskegon Board of Education offered the district superintendent job to Matthew Cortez, the current superintendent in the Essexville-Hampton School District near Bay City. The board announced their decision Monday night, saying Cortez has the most experience.

CHILD RAN OVER BY TRACTOR | A 4-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was run over by a tractor in Ottawa County Monday night. The boy was riding the tractor with an adult when he fell off and was driven over.

POLICE SEEK SHOOTING TIPS | The Muskegon Heights Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that will lead to the apprehension of the person who shot an officer on Saturday, July 6.

NEW PLUS-SIZED STORE AT WOODLAND | A'Beautiful Soul, the plus-sized companion store to Altar'd State, officially opens at Woodland Mall today. This store is Woodland's second plus-sized clothing store alongside Torrid as is part of a huge redevelopment project at the Kentwood shopping mall.

US WORLD CUP CHAMPS ON GMA | The champs are back home! The U.S. women's national team arrived in New York on Monday, just one day after beating the Netherlands 2-0 and capturing a record 4th Women's World Cup title. The team will be live on Good Morning America today, starting at 7 a.m.

THE FORECAST | Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine as humidity levels gradually increase.

