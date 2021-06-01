Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, June 1

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, June 1.

EASING RESTRICTIONS IN MI | Several changes to COVID-19 restrictions begin June 1 in Michigan. Starting today, all outdoor capacity limits are lifted, allowing for large outdoor gatherings and for sporting events and concert venues to sell out seats once again. Indoor capacity limits are now increased to 50%, and the curfew on bars is lifted.

DEADLY CRASH IN OTTAWA COUNTY | One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash and fire Tuesday morning in Ottawa County, police say. Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was westbound when it left the right side of the roadway and collided with several trees. Police say speed appears to be a factor.

GRPS GRADUATIONS BEGIN | Graduating students in West Michigan's largest school district will once again celebrate graduation in person. Ceremonies for Grand Rapids Public Schools begin tonight and will have more guests in attendance than originally planned after expanding graduation capacity limits last month.



HOLLAND SUPERINTENDENT TOWN HALL | The Holland School Board is asking for input from the public during a town hall tonight as they narrow down their search for the district's next Superintendent. Tonight, community members will meet the final two candidates. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom. The board is expected to make a final decision Thursday.

FORECAST | No significant rainfall for several days. Heat and humidity ramp up by the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

