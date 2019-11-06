AMASH LEAVES FREEDOM HOUSE | Rep. Justin Amash has stepped down from the House Freedom Caucus, a group he helped establish in 2015, saying he no longer wishes be a distraction to the group after saying President Donald Trump committed "impeachable conduct."

SIMON BACK IN COURT | Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon is expected back in court Tuesday morning, to resume her preliminary hearing in connection to the Larry Nassar abuse scandal. Prosecutor's say notes from Simon "prove" she knew about Nassar's abuse all along.

STRAMPEL HEARINGS WRAP UP | Closing arguments are scheduled in the trial of former medical school dean William Strampel Tuesday. Strampel had oversight of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar and is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office — both felonies — and misdemeanor willful neglect of duty.

LPGA KICKS OFF THIS WEEK | This week marks the start of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give's pre-tournament festivities, and this years marks the start of something special the tournament is doing for mothers and families. Meijer LPGA Classic is the first tournament on the the tour with added specific rooms for lactation use and diaper changing on the golf course.

NBA FINALS HEAD INTO GAME 6 | Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Klay Thompson added 26 and they led a season-saving surge that gave the Golden State Warriors a 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, forcing a sixth game in the NBA Finals.

THE FORECAST | Sunshine returns Tuesday but rain is back in the forecast starting Wednesday. Today will be mostly sunny and mild.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

