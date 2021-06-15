Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, June 15

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, June 15.

ALLENDALE STATUE | The Allendale Twp. Board voted 5-2 Monday to leave the controversial Civil War statue in the Veterans Garden of Honor in Allendale Community Park. It will be repaired but stay otherwise unchanged.

GYPSY MOTH OUTBREAK | The Lower Peninsula is experiencing a massive uptick in the population of gypsy moths. Michael Phillip, the director of pesticide and plant pest management in Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), said the state is in the midst of a gypsy moth outbreak.

MICHIGAN GAS PRICES | Gas prices in Michigan have jumped 15 cents compared to last week, according to AAA. The average gas price is now the highest since October 2014. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are currently paying an average of $3.17 per gallon for regular unleaded. That is $1.06 more than this time last year.

FORECAST | Seasonable temperatures and comfortable dew points through Wednesday.

