Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, June 2, 2020

KALAMAZOO UNREST | City officials in Kalamazoo are planning to hold a press conference to address the unrest seen downtown Monday evening. According to public safety, there were large crowds downtown Kalamazoo and people destroying property and vandalism.

GRAND RAPIDS ARRESTS | Police in Grand Rapids arrested 12 people violating the city's temporary curfew Monday. A couple hundred people protested in front of police and the National Guard downtown and shortly after curfew went into affect, police dispersed the crowd and made the arrest.

WHITE HOUSE RESPONSE | President Donald Trump address the nation Monday, saying he plans to mobilize the military in certain states to control protesters. He also called the governors "weak" saying they needed to "dominate" the streets.

STAY AT HOME ORDER LIFTED | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted Michigan's coronavirus stay-at-home order Monday, moving the state into phase four of the MI Safe Start Plan. Under this newest executive order, restaurants can reopen to dine-in customers next week, limits on gatherings have been eased, day camps and pools, as well as retailers can reopen as well.

FORECAST | Summer-like heat and humidity is back! Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm and humid with high temperatures around 85° with dew points in the 60s.

