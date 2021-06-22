Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, June 22

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, June 22.

GRAND RAPIDS POLICE SCENE | A shots-fired call led to a police chase overnight in Grand Rapids. Police say the incident started near Hall Street and Madison at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, when they received a call of shots-fired. GRPD officers later located the suspect vehicle, which then led them on a short chase. The suspects eventually ditched the vehicle and took off on foot. Police say two men were later arrested.

MI RESTRICTIONS LIFT | It’s a milestone day across Michigan, as the state lifts most capacity, mask and gathering restrictions. All venues can now return to 100% capacity and face masks are no longer required. Individual businesses can still require masks.

GRCM REOPENING | The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is reopening this week for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The museum opens today for members and on Friday to the general public. All staff and guests are required to wear a mask and the space will still have capacity restrictions. Visitors are asked to make reservations online.

