Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

ALLEGAN COUNTY HIT-AND-RUN | Family of Jean Beaty told 13 ON YOUR SIDE Monday night that the 88-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Allegan County on June 13. She had been hospitalized for injuries sustained in the incident. Police are still looking for the driver responsible.

LAKESIDE LAWSUIT | A 16-year-old who lived at a Kalamazoo youth home died last month after staff members put their weight on the teenager during a 12-minute restraint, Michigan officials say. Nearly 30 hours later, Cornelius Fredericks died in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. His death has prompted an investigation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, a $100 million lawsuit and calls for criminal charges.

ALLENDALE STATUE | After a lengthy public comment section at a board meeting, the Allendale Charter Township board decided not to vote on the future of a Civil War statue in a local park. The statue at Allendale Community Park, which depicts both Confederate and Union soldiers standing over a Black slave boy. Some find the statue offensive and wish to see it removed. The majority of the people who spoke at Monday's meeting were opposed to the removal of the statue.

FIREWORKS BILL | With many official firework displays canceled because of COVID-19, it's expected more people will be lighting off their own this year. But a new bill aims to give local cities the ability to restrict firework usage. It would not allow cities to restrict use on Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day or New Year's Eve.

FORECAST | Tuesday morning will feature showers followed by mostly cloudy skies, and a cooler and breezy afternoon. High 74°. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.