SIXTH SHOOTING IN GR | Joining a rash of shootings in Grand Rapids is a sixth. Shots were fired on the city's northwest side early Tuesday morning. No one was hit in the incident.

PITCH & HIGHLIGHT NIGHT | After numerous shooting incidents, the city's safety task for is looking to the community for new and creative ideas at a pitch and highlight event Tuesday night that will help authorities curb the violence.

GUN VIOLENCE IN MUSKEGON | Gun violence is plaguing communities across the nation, and the Muskegon community is hoping to find non-violent solution to reducing it all. There are two town halls happening this week.

BABY FORMULA RECALL | More than 23,000 containers of baby formula sold exclusively at Walmart have been recalled because it may contain metal.

MICHIGAN BEATS VANDERBILT | Michigan beat Vanderbilt 7-4 in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals Monday night. The teams first title win since 1962 is now just one win away. Game 2 is Tuesday night.

THE FORECAST | Briefly dry followed by a few more showers creeping in. Tuesday will become mostly sunny, warm and not quite as humid.

