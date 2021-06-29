Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, June 29

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, June 29.

RIVER FLOODING AND ROAD CLOSURES | The Grand River is expected to crest tonight above flood stage in Comstock Park and will likely rise above 12 feet. The recent rain also continues to impact roadways. As of Monday afternoon, the Kent County Road Commission reported 15 roads were still closed.

IONIA FIREWORKS CANCELED | The severe weather over the weekend has led to the cancellation of the Ionia fireworks show. It was supposed to happen today at the Free Fair grounds, but a good portion of the land is currently flooded. A fireworks show is still currently planned for Labor Day weekend.

ARMED ROBBERY AND SUSPECT SEARCH | Police are still searching for a suspect tied to the armed robbery of an Amazon delivery truck. It happened Monday in Rockford and led police to a standoff at a home in Wyoming. That standoff came to a peaceful end Monday night with the arrest of two suspects, but police say they are still searching for a third.

FORECAST | Humid and stormy weather sticks around, drying out for the 4th. Get the full forecast here.

