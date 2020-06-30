Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GRPS BUDGET CUTS | After wrestling with revenue shortfalls from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grand Rapids Public Schools board of education approved a revised 2020-2021 budget. The budget, which includes $10.6 million in cuts, passed unanimously on Monday night.

MICHIGAN K-12 PLAN | State leaders came to an agreement Monday evening on how to balance the 2020 budget amid a $2.2 billion shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Despite reaching this agreement, state leaders note there is still a budget shortfall and they are looking to the federal government for assistance. The agreement still needs approval from the whole Legislature.

ALLENDALE STATUE VOTE | Allendale Township is set to vote on what to do about a Civil War statue at a park. Grand Valley State University is offering to relocate the statue and help further community discussions about race. Last week, the township said it planned on keeping the statue, but would consider adding a plaque to provide historical context.

DANGEROUS INTERSECTION | Michigan Auto Law has posted its annual list of the state’s most dangerous intersections based on police car accident report data for 2019 and an intersection in West Michigan has made the list. The intersection of US-131 and Wealthy Street SE is the 8th most dangerous in the state.

FORECAST | All week, a hot and mainly dry weather pattern sticks around West Michigan. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, warm and humid. A shower or storm is possible in the morning and high temperatures will be around 88°. Get the full forecast here.

