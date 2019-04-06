RETIREMENT COMMUNITY FIRE | Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at the Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community in Cascade early Tuesday morning. The fire stated on the stove inside one of the apartments, then spread to the cabinets.

GRPS TEACHER FIRED | The Grand Rapids Public Schools board voted to fire Philip Paauwe, 32, a teacher in the district who has been charged with both local and federal child porn charges. He is facing five federal charges for sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child porn, among other allegations. Paauwe is also facing charges for trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

NEWAYGO SEARCH | The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding Anthony "Tony" Thomas Schafer, a 32-year-old Morley man. Schafer is a parole absconder and currently has four warrants for his arrest. He has connections in both Muskegon and Newaygo Counties.

COURTROOM ATTACK | The son of a murdered Muskegon Heights woman attempted to attack the suspect in court yesterday. A number of police prevented the attack and the man was led from the courtroom in handcuffs.

COOPER'S HAWK IS HIRING | Coopers Hawk Winery and Restaurant is opening it's first West Michigan location in Kentwood. On Tuesday, June 4, the winery is hosting a job fair to fill about 160 open positions.

THE FORECAST | Rain is back in the forecast along with moderating temperatures. Today will be partly cloudy with scattered showers likely.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.