NEW FLIGHTS OUT OF FORD | Starting in October, travelers out of Grand Rapids can catch nonstop flights to New Orleans, Louisiana and Jacksonville, Florida. The flights will be offered twice a week and with fares as low as $59.

GRPS APPROVES BUDGET | After announcing that next year's budget would be short, Grand Rapids Public Schools district leaders approved it. The decrease in state aid is due to a decline of more than 200 students for next year.

GRPD HANDCUFFS TEEN | Community members are debating the Grand Rapids Police's decision to arrest a 12-year-old. Car'reion Baker was arrested after an officer caught sight of him chasing after his adult cousin, who police say he had just hit with a stick. GRPD says Car'reion then resisted arrest and kicked at an officer after being handcuffed.

TRUMP 2020 REELECTION | President Donald Trump is in Florida Tuesday, officially launching his 2020 reelection campaign with a huge political rally in Orlando. Experts say Trump campaign’s decision to place his bid in the Sunshine State is no coincidence. Nor is the Democrats’ decision to hold their first big debate a few days later in Miami.

GO FISHING DAY | It's not just a regular Tuesday, it's National Go Fishing Day. Everyone is encouraged to take a break from your routine and find a spot to catch a fish or two.

THE FORECAST | A gradual moderating trend will be followed by some weekend rain. Today will be partly cloudy, warmer and more humid.

