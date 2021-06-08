Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, June 8

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, June 8

MT PLEASANT MURDER SUSPECT | The search continues for Isaiah Gardenhire, a man who police say is a murder suspect. Investigators say Gardenhire, also known as Zeke, stabbed and killed a teenage girl Sunday morning at a home in Isabella County. A woman was sexually assaulted at the home as well. MSP says Gardenhire is armed, so if you see him, or know where he is, call 911 right away.

AG ON DTE RATE HIKE | A 90% rate hike requested by DTE does not have the support of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. She says she wants to reduce the rate increase because she says it's part of her job to keep natural gas services affordable. Nessel calls the $195 million increase proposal excessive and unreasonable, recommending a $19 million increase instead.



VAN ANDEL SCAM | Van Andel Arena is warning people about a scam involving an upcoming concert and a fake Facebook page. Admins of the real arena Facebook page say there is an imposter messaging people and telling them they've won tickets to the Blake Shelton show in September. The scammers are reportedly asking for personal information.

VACCINE INCENTIVE CLINIC | A vaccination clinic will give free $50 Visa gift cards to the first 200 restaurant, retail and hospitality workers to receive their vaccines. The clinic is Wednesday, June 9 and runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on East Beltline Avenue.

FORECAST | Very humid and dreary conditions continue. Several rounds of precipitation this week. Get the full forecast here.

