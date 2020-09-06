x
news

Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.
Credit: 13 OYS

GEORGE FLOYD'S FUNERAL | George Floyd, the black man whose death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice, will be buried in Houston Tuesday -- carried home in a horse-drawn carriage.

HOLLAND DROWNINGS | A six-year-old from Ferrysburg and a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids both disappeared into Lake Michigan Saturday. The 6-year-old's body was recovered Sunday evening and the teen's body was located Monday morning. 

GR WEEKEND SHOOTINGS | A man and woman who appeared to be shot to death were found in a running vehicle on Grand Rapids southeast side Monday. No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information. 

FOUNDERS REOPENING | Founders plans to reopen its Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms on Wednesday, June 10. Here's a breakdown of there reopening guidelines. 

FORECAST | Warmest, most humid weather of the season arrives along with showers and possible thunderstorms. Get the full forecast here.

Credit: 13 On Your Side
5 Day Planner - June 8, 2020

