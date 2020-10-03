MICHIGAN PRIMARY TODAY | Today six states, including Michigan, will be voting in primary presidential elections. It's essentially a two-man race between former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. There are 125 delegates at stake in Michigan.

VOTING REMINDERS | For those hitting the polls this morning, here's what you need to know: Michigan has a "voter identification" requirement, which means you have to show an acceptable form of photo ID. You do not need to register for either party, but you will be asked to choose a Democratic or Republican ballot. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST | President Donald Trump says his administration will ask Congress to pass payroll tax relief as he looks to calm financial markets' fears over the impact of coronavirus epidemic.

HUNTER KLOMPSTRA FOUND | An autopsy performed on Monday determined the body pulled from the Grand River Saturday is Hunter Klompstra, an 18-year-old Coopersville man who disappeared on Jan. 1.

MAN CHARGED IN BABY DEATH | A 25-year-old Grand Rapids was formally arraigned Monday for the murder of his girlfriend's 8-month-old child. Jermaine Abron was charged with felony murder and 1st degree child abuse.

FORECAST | Tuesday's shower will end in the morning over the SE counties, to make way for sunshine and cool temperatures. Highs of 49°.

