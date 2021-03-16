x
Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, March 16
MUSKEGON HOUSE FIRE | One person died Monday evening after a fire broke out in a home in Muskegon Heights. Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean said the man who died was not the homeowner but was staying with the owner as a guest.

GRAND HAVEN FIREWORKS | Grand Haven leaders were expected to discuss the fate of the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks display in a Monday night meeting, but the decision was delayed. The city is concerned after South Haven and Muskegon canceled their shows due to COVID-19 and the large crowds that gather for displays. A decision from Grand Haven is expected to come by April 4.

AG DECLINES NURSING HOME PROBE | Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined Republicans’ request to investigate whether nursing home orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led to COVID-19 deaths or if related data is inaccurate, citing a lack of evidence that any law was violated.

GRCC TUITION FREEZE | Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is freezing tuition for the 2021-22 academic year as part of an effort to make higher education affordable and accessible in West Michigan. The in-district tuition rate at GRCC is $117 per contact hour, and the total cost for a fulltime student will be $3,969 for the year.

FORECAST | Temperatures will be up and down all the way through Patrick's Day. Get the full forecast here.

