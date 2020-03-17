CORONAVIRUS IN MI | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered several business to close until at least March 30, including dine-in restaurants, bars and movie theaters to slow the spread of COVID-19. She also issued an order prohibiting events of 50 people or more. There are currently 54 confirmed cases in Michigan.

DENTIST OFFICES CLOSING | The Michigan Dental Association is strongly recommending that dentists close their offices beginning March 17 for at least two weeks. Whitmer's restrictions don't apply to dental offices, but the association recommends care is limited to necessary cases and emergencies only.

NATIONAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATES | President Donald Trump suggested limiting gatherings of people to 10 or less in a briefing Monday. The president said the virus could be around through the summer, but health officials hope that by taking extreme precautionary measures now life will be back to normal sooner than that.

COVID-19 & PRIMARY ELECTIONS | Arizona, Illinois and Florida will all head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the primary amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio, Kentucky, Louisiana and Georgia have postponed their elections for the time being.

FORECAST | Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon, but not after a morning of clouds. High temperatures around 45°.

