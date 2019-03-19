GRPD ADDRESSES EXCESSIVE FORCE INVESTIGATIONS | A Grand Rapids police officer is on leave today after video shows him hitting a man in the leg more than two dozen times.

NO MORE TESTING ON DOGS | A West Michigan facility says they have stopped force feeding chemicals to beagles.

GAS PRICES UP | You may have noticed gas prices jump Monday.

FLOOD SCAMS | Flooding in Newaygo County may be bringing out scammers. Beware.

MURDER SENTENCING | A man found guilty of murder will be sentenced today.

FISH FRY FRENZY | Lenten season is upon us and we want you to decide who has the best fish fry in all of West Michigan. Vote here.