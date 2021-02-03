Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, March 2

TULIP TIME COVID CHANGES | Tulip Time announced major changes to the 2021 lineup. The pandemic, which already forced the festival to forego the annual parade, carnival, and Dutch Dance performances -- has also postponed the unveiling of the Tulip Immersion Garden. The Tulip Time Run will also take place virtually now. Read more about the changes here.

MI ECONOMY REPORT | A new report suggests Michigan is well-positioned for a fast economic comeback. The report by University of Michigan says falling cases and the new vaccines point to fast recovery. It also say new and expanded COVID relief programs -- at the state and federal level -- should drive an economic rebound.

GAS PRICES RISE | Gas prices are expected to continue rising. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Grand Rapids was $2.76 last week. Midwest refineries have started switching to the more expensive summer blend, and combined with the surge in prices after weather-related shutdowns in Texas, prices could hit $3.

FORECAST | Sunshine keeps shining through the work week! Get the full forecast here.

