Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

COLORADO MASS SHOOTING | The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said at least 10 people have died, including a Boulder officer, in an active shooting situation Monday at a King Soopers. One suspect has been taken into custody and is being treated at the hospital, BPD said.

VARIANT IN OTTAWA COUNTY | Two more cases of the highly-contagious COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in Ottawa County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The first case of B.1.1.7 was identified in Ottawa County on March 10.

GRPS BACK TO CLASS | Monday night, Grand Rapids Public Schools approved the expansion of its in-person learning to four days a week. But not everyone in the district is on board. The Kent County Health Department says the expansion is safe because it found only a small number of cases tied to in-person learning.

MICHIGAN BEATS LSU | Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory Monday with an 86-78 win over talent-rich LSU. After the win, Michigan and Maryland were the only teams left for the Big Ten, which placed a nation-leading nine in the bracket.

FORECAST | Lack of rain and dry conditions continue to fuel elevated fire danger. Much-needed rain arrives Tuesday night. Get the full forecast here.

