LATEST COVID-19 CASES IN MI | Michigan's total number of positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday, March 23 is 1,328 and the death toll has reached 15. Ottawa County reported two more cases separate from the state's total. Grand Rapids Community College also reported its second student tested positive for the new virus, which is not included in the state's or Kent County's total.

STAY AT HOME ORDER | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statewide stay at home order Monday as a way to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will last through April 13. Michigan residents are directed to stay in at home unless they are a part of an essential workforce, spending time outside or performing tasks that are necessary like going to the grocery store or the hospital.

SOS & MAY ELECTIONS | As part of Whitmer's stay at home order, all Secretary of State branches will close through April 13. The SOS will also be mailing all May ballots. Many services will continue to be available online, but there could be delays to processing. Election related services can be found online, as well.

COVID-19 RELIEF BILL STALLS | In a 49 to 46 vote, the U.S. Senate failed to advance a third phase of the coronavirus economic aid bill package for the second time. The Senate refused to advance the coronavirus rescue package for the first time on Sunday in a procedural vote with Democrats, rejecting a draft from Republicans and pushing for more aid for workers. Lawmakers are expected to debate the massive rescue package again Tuesday.

GAS PRICES ON DECLINE | Gas prices in the Great Lakes region have had an "astounding" drop and could sink below $1 per gallon, according analyst Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy. DeHaan tweeted Monday it's possible for prices at the pump to hit $0.79/gallon, and that the national average for a gallon of regular gas is on track to hit its lowest mark since 2002.

FORECAST | Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the low 50s.

