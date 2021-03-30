Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, March 30.

MICHIGAN VACCINE EFFORTS | More than four million COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been administered in Michigan. That number includes nearly one and a half million people who have received both doses. The DeVos Place in Grand Rapids administered 12,000 doses Monday – the largest single-day vaccination clinic in Michigan so far.

SPECTRUM RESTRICTIONS | Due to an uptick in COVID-19 patients, Spectrum Health is revising its visitor policies to reduce the number of people in its Grand Rapids and regional hospitals and outpatient care sites. Effective Wednesday, March 31, adult patients are allowed one adult family member or guest per patient. This must be the same person for the patient’s entire hospital stay.

TULIP TIME ANNOUNCEMENT | Tulip Time is bringing back several in-person events this year due to updated state orders that allow for greater flexibility with outdoor events. These in-person attractions include Dutch Market and Dutch Costume Exhibit, as well as Carnival Midway.

FORECAST | Temperatures warm to the low 60s Tuesday before dropping dramatically to the upper 30s and low 40s. Warmer air returns this weekend. Get the full forecast here.

