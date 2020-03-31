SCHOOLS BRACING FOR SCHOOL YEAR | Schools are bracing for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to issue an executive order that will keep facilities closed through the rest of the academic year. Whitmer said in a press conference Monday it is "very unlikely" students will return to school this year.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS | Gov. Whitmer announced this week there would be new programs for workers and some expansions on unemployment benefits for workers impacted by COVID-19. Workers who do not already qualify for state unemployment benefits, including those who are self-employed or independent contractors, will qualify during the pandemic.

FORD MAKES VENTILATORS | Ford has partnered with GE Healthcare to produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days. The ventilators will be produced in Michigan and Ford said after the first 100 days, it expects to produce 30,000 a month.

MCC OVERFLOW SITE | Muskegon Community College's Health and Wellness Center has prepared to be a hospital overflow site in case healthcare facilities in the area are overrun with patients due to COVID-19. There are 50 additional beds at the college.

FORECAST | Tuesday will be cloudy and cool, but temperatures will start to warm by Wednesday with a high close to 50 degrees.

5 Day Planner - March 30, 2020

