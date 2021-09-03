Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Here's what you need to know for Tuesday, March 9.

VARIANT IN MI | The first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.351 was identified Monday in a male child living in Jackson County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. This is the second variant discovered in Michigan.

STIMULUS VOTE | A final House vote will likely be delayed until tomorrow. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says it's due to a clerical issue with getting all the paperwork from the Senate, but that vote should happen Wednesday morning. The relief bill will send $1,400 payments to most Americans.

GR PROTESTS | A protest in Grand Rapids led to eight misdemeanor arrests Monday night. The protest was organized by Justice for Black Lives and started in Rosa Parks Circle in support for Minneapolis as the trial for Derek Chauvin begins. Monday night's protests remained peaceful -- with police saying the arrests were for minor infractions.

NEWAYGO HS UPDATE | Students will return to Newaygo High School and classes will resume, after a student "accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device" inside the school Monday. The student who detonated the device, as well as four other classmates and a teacher, were injured. The incident is still under investigation.

FORECAST | One last dry day before rain comes to West Michigan Wednesday and Thursday. Get the full forecast here.

