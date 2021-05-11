Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, May 11.

MICHIGAN, USA — VACCINE BENCHMARK | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that 55% of Michigan residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the first milestone in Gov. Whitmer's "Vacc to Normal" plan. Return to in-person work across all sectors is scheduled for May 24.

WALK IN VACCINE CLINICS TODAY | There are two COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics this week in Grand Rapids. Spectrum Health will be administering shots at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place, as well as at the clinic on 60th Street SE. No appointments are needed.

WHITECAPS HOME OPENER TODAY | It’s opening day for the Whitecaps, ending a 622-day no-baseball streak. First pitch is just after 6:30 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark, and it’s the first time the team will play in the park under its new name. The Whitecaps are taking on the Great Lakes Loons. Multi-game ticket plans, which give you priority when seating is determined, are now available online.

FORECAST | A warming trend with little rain begins tomorrow. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.