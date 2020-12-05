Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

FOREST HILLS COMMUNITY MOURNS | Forest Hills Eastern assistant principal and athletic director Tim Hollern, who has had a years-long battle with cancer, died after also contracting COVID-19.

WHITMER DEATH THREATS | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she was concerned about the threats of violence made against herself and others by some of the Lansing protesters as plans for another protest circulate social media.

FIREARMS AT THE CAPITOL | A commission that oversees the Michigan Capitol formed a sub-committee Monday to further study the legal and logistical implications of banning or restricting firearms inside the building.

WMU CUTS SPORTS BUDGET | COVID-19 has forced Western Michigan University to make a $6 million budget cut, including voluntary salary cuts for the athletic director, head football coach and the hockey coach.

MISSING MAN | A 51-year-old White Cloud man has been missing since around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Justin Gunneson was last seen wearing a camo jacket and pants, leaving on foot and hasn't been in contact with family or friends since.

FORECAST | Tuesday will be sunny, breezy and not as cool. High temperatures around 54°. It will be the last night below freezing before a big warm-up.

