Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, May 18

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, May 18.

GRPS UPDATED MASK RULES | Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Monday that it will still require everyone – teachers, staff, students and visitors – to wear masks indoors. School officials say that policy is expected to remain in place through the end of the school year. However, masks are no longer required outdoors, including during recess, sporting events and graduation ceremonies.

ELLE YARED UPDATE | The company behind the electric scooters in downtown Grand Rapids released a statement Monday saying it will cooperate with the investigation into the death of a woman Friday night. Elle Yared was found dead at her apartment shortly after falling off a scooter, her family says. Police say an autopsy is being conducted to determine an official cause of death.

BIDEN IN MICHIGAN TODAY | President Joe Biden is making a stop in the Mitten State today. He’s expected to tour the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, as the automaker is set to unveil its all new, all electric F-150 Lightening. This will be Biden's first visit to Metro Detroit as president. He toured the Pfizer facility in Portage earlier this year.

FORECAST | A long stretch of 80°+ days will start before the weekend.

