Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

FLOODING STATE OF EMERGENCIES | Flooding and high waters will continue to be a problem for some communities along the lakeshore. In response, Muskegon County declared a local state of emergency. Ottawa County did the same on Sunday.

MISSING KENTWOOD KID | Authorities have located a 12-year-old boy who ran away from Wedgewood Christian Services in Kentwood Monday night.

MICHIGAN REOPENING | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that retail businesses in much of northern Michigan, including restaurants and bars, can reopen starting Friday, May 22.

GRAND HAVEN ASSISTED LIVING TESTS | Christian Haven Home assisted living in Grand Haven announced Monday that “several residents” have tested positive for COVID-19.

TRUMP TAKING MALARIA DRUG | President Donald Trump said Monday that he has been taking a malaria drug to protect himself against COVID-19, despite warnings that it should only be administered for the virus in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.

FORECAST | Temperatures warm and sunshine returns in the coming days. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with an isolated shower. High 67°.

