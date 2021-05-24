Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, May 25

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, May 25.

ALLENDALE STATUE RECOMMENDATION | The Garden of Honor Memorial Committee made a final recommendation to the Allendale Township Board Monday night regarding a controversial Civil War statue in Allendale Township. It’s been the site of protests and arguments since last spring. The committee suggested replacing it with a new statue featuring a diverse group of three Union soldiers standing side by side.

RESTAURANT TABLE LIMITS DONE | Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration has rescinded a rule limiting restaurant tables to no more than six people. The move comes a day after she apologized for violating the COVID-19 regulation while gathering with friends at an East Lansing bar.

NEW MIOSHA RULES | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday changes to return-to-work guidelines and capacity limits. Now that the state has reached the 55% vaccination threshold, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has removed the requirement that employers create a policy prohibiting in-person work for employees who can do their jobs remotely.

JILL BIDEN TO GRAND RAPIDS | Thursday, May 27, Jill Biden will travel to Grand Rapids to highlight Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC). The first lady is drawing attention to the partnerships between federal retail pharmacies and community colleges. She will visit the vaccination clinic on GRCC's campus.

FORECAST | Warm, windy and humid Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms overnight. Temperatures trend cooler the rest of the week. Get the full forecast here.

