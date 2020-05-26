Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

RETAIL BUSINESSES REOPEN | Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that reopened retail businesses and auto dealership by appointment statewide Tuesday, May 26.

FITNESS LAWSUIT | A lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of a group of more than 120 gyms and fitness facilities who dispute Gov. Whitmer's stay at home order and want to reopen.

MIDLAND MEMORIAL | The mother of a soldier who was killed in Iraq is pledging to rebuild a war memorial that was destroyed by a dam failure in Midland County.

OTTAWA COUNTY FLOODING | Homeowners along the Grand River in Ottawa County are dealing with minor flood damage. Officials said some people had to use boats to get to their homes. Water levels are receding and are expected to be back to normal sometime this week.

FORECAST | Temperatures and humidity remain high most of the week, sparking pop-up rain and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm and very humid. Get the full forecast here.

