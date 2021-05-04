Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, May 4.

ELECTION DAY TODAY | Several West Michigan communities have issues on the ballot today. It’s an election day, and Kentwood Public Schools is asking for a bond renewal that would bring in about $192 million. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer Schools is asking for a $23 million bond approval, and Holland voters will consider a five-year millage for the public bus service.

MEXICO OVERPASS COLLAPSE | An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70, city officials said. Rescuers searched a car left dangling from the overpass for hours for anyone who might be trapped.

MI VACCINE MILESTONE | More than half of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 50% milestone means Michigan is inching toward the first reopening benchmark, set at 55%, which allows all in-person work to resume. Most pandemic orders will be lifted once the state gets to 70% vaccinated.

FORECAST | Temperature highs stay in the 50s and low 60s for the remainder of the week. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.