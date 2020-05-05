FLINT MASK SHOOTING | A woman, her adult son and husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Flint, Mich. because she wasn't wearing a face mask.

GLITCH EFFECTS CASE REPORTS | The Michigan Department of Health and Humane Services said Monday the software that collects the thousands of test results stopped processing messages Sunday evening. The issue has been resolved, but there's a backlog in the data.

COVID-19 ROAD CONSTRUCTION | Construction, road work, real estate and other low-risk industries are set to return to work on May 7. The Kent County Road Commission said its a month behind in road repairs.

GR TOWNHOME FIRE | A building at a townhome community in Grand Rapids was badly damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning. But, according to authorities, everyone inside the building made it out safely and no one was injured.

FORECAST | Tuesday will be cloudy and cool, high of 54°. This week's highs will stay 10-20 degrees cooler than average through the weekend.

5 Day Planner - May 4, 2020

13 On Your Side

