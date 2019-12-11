CARTER SURGERY | Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back in the hospital. According to the Carter Center, he will undergo a procedure that will relieve pressure on his brain. The pressure was caused by bleeding due to recent falls.

SCOTUS DACA HEARING | Protections for 660,000 immigrants are on the line at Supreme Court. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday on the Trump's administration's bid to end the DACA program.

HONG KONG PROTEST | Police and protesters battled outside university campuses and several thousand demonstrators blocked roads as they took over a central business district at lunchtime on Tuesday in another day of protest in Hong Kong.

HOLLAND'S NEW MAYOR | On Monday, Nov. 11, the city of Holland swore in its new mayor, area attorney Nathan Bocks. Two new city council members were also sworn-in: Lyn Raymond, the newly elected Council Member-at-Large, and Jay Peters, 2nd Ward Council Member.

VEGETABLE RECALL | Two new alerts are out for vegetable products and read-to-eat meals that could be contaminated with listeria. It follows a recall of 140 products last week affecting multiple retailers.

TOYS FOR TOTS | The holiday season is fast approaching, which means its Toys for Tots is gearing up. The annual event helps children in numerous West Michigan community celebrate Christmas with brand-new toys. Find registration information right here.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly cloudy inland with lake-effect snow flurries; cloudy with lake-effect snow along the lakeshore with several inches of accumulation likely.

