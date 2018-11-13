Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

MORNING SNOW MOVES OUT | Flurries are expected to end by the afternoon hours.

TRUMP APPROVES AID FOR WILDFIRE RELIEF | The 42 deaths in Northern California makes it the state's deadliest fire on record.

GRAND RAPIDS TO SARASOTA | Allegiant announced service from Grand Rapids to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport will begin April 5, 2019.

EVEN-ODD PARKING IN MUSKEGON? | City leaders are expected to vote Tuesday on rules to make even-odd parking a rule in Muskegon.

MSU ON LEGAL MARIJUANA | The use and possession of marijuana will still be prohibited at any university building or property. Violators will face "legal and disciplinary action."

