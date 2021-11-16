Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Nov. 16

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Nov. 16.

MICHIGAN VACCINE MILESTONE: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan have surpassed 3,000 for the first time in more than six months amid a fourth surge of infections. Also, the state health department reported a 70% first-dose vaccination rate among residents 16 and older.

PLANE CRASH MOM SPEAKS OUT: The sole survivor of a weekend plane crash over Beaver Island — identified as 11-year-old Laney Perdue in a statement issued by her mother, Christina Perdue — was still recovering from several broken bones and listed in fair condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, according to a long-time family friend.

TRUMP ENDORSES MEIJER OPPONENT: Former president Donald Trump announced Monday that he is endorsing John Gibbs for state representative, who is running to unseat Rep. Peter Meijer. Gibbs is a Lansing native who served as acting assistant secretary of housing and urban development for community planning and development.

ROSA PARKS CIRCLE UPDATE: Delays in construction have canceled the winter ice skating season in downtown Grand Rapids — for now. The city says manufacturing delays with the new granite seating rings have pushed the expected completion date to February.

FORECAST: Rain returns to the forecast late tonight, picking up in area and intensity Wednesday.

