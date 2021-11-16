x
Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Nov. 16

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MICHIGAN VACCINE MILESTONE: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan have surpassed 3,000 for the first time in more than six months amid a fourth surge of infections. Also, the state health department reported a 70% first-dose vaccination rate among residents 16 and older. 

PLANE CRASH MOM SPEAKS OUT: The sole survivor of a weekend plane crash over Beaver Island — identified as 11-year-old Laney Perdue in a statement issued by her mother, Christina Perdue — was still recovering from several broken bones and listed in fair condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, according to a long-time family friend.

TRUMP ENDORSES MEIJER OPPONENT: Former president Donald Trump announced Monday that he is endorsing John Gibbs for state representative, who is running to unseat Rep. Peter Meijer. Gibbs is a Lansing native who served as acting assistant secretary of housing and urban development for community planning and development.

ROSA PARKS CIRCLE UPDATEDelays in construction have canceled the winter ice skating season in downtown Grand Rapids — for now. The city says manufacturing delays with the new granite seating rings have pushed the expected completion date to February.

FORECAST: Rain returns to the forecast late tonight, picking up in area and intensity Wednesday. Get the full forecast here.

