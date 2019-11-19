IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS CONTINUE | Two top national security aides who listened to President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine are preparing to testify in the impeachment hearings, launching a week of back-to-back sessions as Americans hear from those closest to the White House.

TRANSGENDER LICENSES | Now it's easier for transgender people to get a driver’s license or state ID card. Starting this week, those wanting to correct the sex designation can go to the Secretary of State and have their photo taken, fill out a form and pay $9. They no longer need to provide birth certificate, passport or court order.

DEAN HIRING EVENT | If you or someone you know if looking for a job, Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event for qualified bus drivers. It's happening at the Grand Rapids Hotel on Ann Street in Grand Rapids Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m.

LAUGHFEST HEADLINERS | Ready for laughs? Gilda's LaughFest organizers will be announcing the headlining acts for the weeklong festival Tuesday morning. LaughFest alums Cristela Alonzo and Jim Gaffigan have already announced plans to join the lineup.

EARLY HOLIDAY TRAVEL | According to AAA, more than 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year. This the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000, trailing only to the 2005 record.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and cool with patchy fog and drizzle. Highs in the in the mid to upper 30s north and around 40° elsewhere.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.