Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Nov. 2

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

PEDESTRIAN HIT: There was a large police presence at a gas station on Michigan Street NE and Fuller Avenue NE after a car hit a pedestrian Monday evening. Police on scene said the truck's brakes and steering went out, causing the driver to crash into a 41-year-old man also from Grand Rapids, who was crossing the street from west to east. His injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

ELECTION DAY TODAY: Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in communities across West Michigan. Ballots include proposals for road funding, mayor, city commission and more. Michigan does have a voter identification requirement at the polls. Voters are asked to present an acceptable photo ID such as a Michigan driver's license or identification card. More voting information an be found here.

VACCINE MEETING TODAY: COVID-19 vaccines for children could be approved as soon as today when the CDC meets tonight. This means Pfizer's vaccine could start going into the arms of children ages five to 11 as early as Monday. If approved by the CDC, 28 million children would be eligible.

MUSKEGON CLOSING LATE NOVEMBER: Muskegon Public Schools have yet to report any COVID outbreaks and are taking pro-active steps to keep it that way. There will be two emergency days off, Nov. 22 and 23, in order to deep clean the building and give staff and students a mental wellness break. Families interested in picking up food on those days off can register online.

FORECAST: Lake effect precipitation brings the first hint of winter during the early morning and late evening hours. Get the full forecast here.

