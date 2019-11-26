CELL PHONE STORE BREAK-IN | Police are investigating possible break-ins at two cell phone stores located in a Northland Drive strip mall. The front glass to both stores was shattered.

LC WALKER MEETING | Today the Muskegon City Commission will hear information presented on the L.C. Walker Arena renaming from Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson. Afterwards, commissioners may vote on the deal with Mercy Health on Dec. 10.

DROP SHIPPING SCAMS | The Michigan Attorney General's office says beware of "drop shipping" scams were third-party companies set up website with no stock or either ships items months late or never at all. The scam may pick up at holiday season shopping revs up.

MI LETTUCE IS OK | Thousands of pounds of lettuce have been recalled from two major distributors, prompting a Caledonia farm to explain why its particular produce is safe from E. coli and safe to eat.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL | Rain, snow and gusty wind are expected to pass through West Michigan just before Thanksgiving day, which could impact holiday travel.

FORECAST | Today will become cloudy and seasonable with afternoon rain arriving south. Highs in the mid 40s north and upper 40s to near 50° south.

