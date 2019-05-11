ELECTION DAY | Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day and that means a number of voters in West Michigan will be making decisions that impact their local governments. Mayors in Grand Rapids, Holland and Grand Haven are up for reelection, city commission seats are in the running and the ballots in Douglas are blank.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN RALLY | President Donald Trump pushed to help a Republican Governor of Kentucky Matt Bevin hold his office Monday at a campaign rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington. During the campaign, Trump delivered a series of stinging attacks on Democrats and the impeachment inquiry that is imperiling his presidency.

VEGETABLE RECALL | Check your refrigerator, more than 100 vegetable products were recalled for possible Listeria contamination recently. Anyone who purchased products are urged to throw them away.

CHEESECAKE FACTORY OPENS | After much anticipation, West Michigan's first Cheesecake Factory is opening Tuesday in Kentwood. It's part of the Woodland Mall's huge renovation and expansion project.

LITTLE MERMAID LIVE | If you're a fan of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" you may want to tune into 13 ON YOUR SIDE at 8 p.m. for the live production starring "Moana" actress Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula and Shaggy as Sebastian.

FORECAST | Today there will be brief morning rain or snow shower, and then it will be mostly sunny, breezy and colder.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

