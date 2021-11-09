Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Nov. 9

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Nov. 9.

GR FINGERPRINT CASE: Two separate cases involving teens being photographed and fingerprinted by GRPD but never charged are headed to supreme court. The Michigan Supreme Court will hear oral arguments to determine whether the procedure violated the fourth amendment ban on unreasonable search.

NEWAYGO SCHOOLS CLOSED: Newaygo Public Schools will be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 15. Superintendent Jeff Wright says "several factors" go into the decision, but provided no other immediate details.

MUSKEGON DISTRICTS REDUCED: The Muskegon County Apportionment Commission voted to reduce the number of county commission districts from nine to seven on Monday. The 4-1 vote finishes the work the commission is required to do every 10 years following the census.

CHASE BRYANT TULIP TIME TICKETS: Country music singer and songwriter Chase Bryant will be the final musical act for Tulip Time 2022.Bryant is best known for his hit songs “Take It On Back” and “Little Bit of You.” He will be performing Saturday, May 14 at the Holland Civic Center. Ticks are on sale today.

FORECAST: An autumn storm will bring colder weather and lake-effect Friday through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.