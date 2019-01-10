TEEN SHOT IN GR | A 17-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the neck in a drive-by shooting on Grand Rapids' Westside Monday evening. Authorities are looking for three male suspects driving a silver minivan. The teen's injuries are not life-threatening, but she was hospitalized following the incident.

EEE SPRAYING | A spike in a rare mosquito-borne illness, that has killed three residents, has prompted state health officials to announce more than 10 counties would be sprayed. Communities concerned with the health risks of the spraying can opt out, including Kalamazoo County which won't be included in the spraying.

STATE BUDGET | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the next state budget Monday hours before the deadline to fund government, while using line-item vetoes to block nearly $1 billion in spending proposed by the Republican-led Legislature.

ZANTAC PULLED | Makers of Zantac have announced the voluntary recall of some generic versions of the popular heartburn medication sold at Walgreens, Walmart and Rite-Aid as officials investigation low levels of a "probable" cancer-causing chemical. The same chemical impurity that's led to dozens of blood pressure medication recalls.

NCAA PAY TO PLAY | Defying the NCAA, California opened the way Monday for college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals with sneaker companies, soft drink makers, car dealerships and other sponsors, just like the pros. The first-in-the-nation law is set to take effect in 2023.

FORECAST | Today will become mostly cloudy, warm and humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially along and north of I-96.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.